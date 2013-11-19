The Multitasker: Killer Apps For Doing It All (At Once)

IFTTT stands for “If This Then That.” It’s pretty straightforward: the service enables you to set automatic actions between apps. If [this] happens, it does [that].

Example: “If I check into Foursquare, then add it to my Google Calendar.”

Now, imagine the possibilities.

Google Now (iOS and Android)

Google Now is the Swiss Army knife of apps. The all-in-one predictive assistant gives users location-based reminders, real-time flight statuses, traffic updates and directions, car rentals, hotel bookings, restaurant reservations, birthday reminders, and whatever else you can think of.

Lift (iOS and web)