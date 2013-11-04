After Raising Its Price Range, Twitter’s IPO Could Be Bigger Than Google’s

Ahead of going public in the coming days, Twitter has raised the price range for its initial public offering to $23 to $25 a share, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday.

When Twitter disclosed its initial range at $17 to $20 last week, many had said the company was pricing itself below fair valuation to avoid a repeat of Facebook’s IPO stumbles out the gate. Debuting at $38, Facebook’s shares stagnated at about $20 for a number of months and only regained their loss when the stock began surging earlier this summer.

The new price range could raise $2.01 billion for Twitter, making it the second-largest tech IPO in U.S. history, behind Facebook when it raised $16 billion last year and ahead of Google’s $1.9 billion raised in 2004 when it went public. The new target price would value Twitter as high as $17 billion.