What Do Your App’s User Retention Numbers Really Mean?

For app developers, the goal is to always be growing and reaching new users, but those users aren’t as valuable if they don’t stick with the app. These user retention metrics are often poorly understood, according to new data from Mixpanel , a San Francisco-based analytics firm. With a little bit of context, developers could better understand how apps stack up to each other–and gain a big competitive edge in the process.

Mixpanel wanted to look at retention rates in different app categories like messaging, social, e-commerce, and education, so they pooled data from clients and began running the numbers on how many users opened an app more than once a month over a three-month period. Then they broke down what average retention was in each category. The range was big. Messaging apps had more than a 50% retention rate compared to music apps, for example, which topped out around 15%. The goal was to pull out subtle variations rather than over-simplifying diverse data.

In July 2011, Fred Wilson, cofounder of Union Square Ventures, blogged about user retention in apps and laid out a ratio for retention the he said emerged over and over in the analytics data Union Square had access to for different companies. He wrote:

I call this ratio 30/10/10 and so many services that we see exhibit it within a few percentage points . . . 30% of the registered users or number of downloads will use the service each month, 10% of the registered users or number of downloads will use the service each day, the max number of concurrent users of a real-time service will be 10% of the number of daily users.

Wilson’s 30/10/10 formula became something of an industry standard for thinking about retention. Thirty percent of people who had the app should use it at least once a month after the initial download. Sounds reasonable. But Nicole Leverich, the director of corporate communications at Mixpanel, says that that number may not be right for everyone, and in fact is probably wrong for apps in almost every genre, simply because it’s too specific to generalize to such a varied industry.

“Retention is a big thing that everybody wants to track,” Leverich says. “But while people are using Mixpanel to measure the retention in their app, they don’t have context for whether it’s good or not. You can’t assume one number across very different types of applications. Our goal was to try to give companies more specific benchmarks by vertical, so they can measure themselves against a standard, and have a decent guess of how they’re doing for their space. There’s a huge variation, which I don’t think is a shock.”





The report looks at data from August, September, and October 2013. Leverich wanted to compare across multiple months to smooth out incidental variation and get an average of how many users log in to different apps at least twice per month. Then she divided the data into genre categories so comparable apps could be measured together with fewer false comparisons. “Retention can get to be a really complex topic, and that’s probably why there’s not a lot of benchmark data on it,” Leverich says.

She points out that a messaging app might look at retention on a daily basis, because the goal is to get users hooked on the service. But for something like a baby supply app, users might only open the app once every six weeks to order another case of diapers. Just because retention numbers would seem extremely low for the baby supply app wouldn’t necessarily mean that the app wasn’t popular.