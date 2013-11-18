The Recommender

WriteThat.Name: “This Gmail plug-in scans my email and automatically converts the signatures into addressbook contacts. It then syncs to my iPhone, so I always have people’s phone numbers at my fingertips.”

The Interestings: “Meg Wolitzer’s novel captures the incomparable friendships that grow out of summer camp better than anything I’ve ever read or seen.”

Cofounder

Byco

Dis magazine: “It looks at all things fashion, art, and music. I love a place where I can read a review of Fashion Week alongside an interview with Thomas Hirschhorn.”

Artsy: “Not only is it a gorgeous site, but the art genome project is absolutely brilliant–a living genealogy of art and artists. I would like to see something similar for design.”

CEO and president

Friendly’s Ice Cream

Over 40 Magnifier and Flashlight: “My kids tease me about my frequent use of this app, but for someone who misplaces his glasses far too often, it’s a real lifesaver.”

Connect on Time: “This app is crucial for frequent travelers. It shows you where your gates are in the airport and maps out how long it takes to walk (or run!) there in order to make your next flight.”

CEO

Intern Sushi