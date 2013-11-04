Sony Uses 3 Tons Of Flowers And A Costa Rican Volcano To Sell Its Newest 4K TV

The thing about picking out a new TV is you need to see it to believe it. You can roll out all the tech specs and numbers you want but the eyes don’t lie. And no advertiser has embraced that notion more over the last decade than Sony, first with its award-winning Bravia spot “ Balls ” in 2005, then 2007’s “ Bunnies ,” and “ Paint ” in 2008. How do you follow such an impressive array of opening acts to promote a new TV that has four times the visual detail of regular HD?





If you’re McCann London and director Jaron Albertin, you take more than 3.5 tons of flowers and an 11-person SFX team to Costa Rica’s Irazu Volcano and shoot it with the highest resolution camera on the market. The result is a spot that depicts what a rupture in Earth’s crust would look like if all the usual hot lava and destruction was replaced by a wave of flowery goodness.

It’s clear the director and creatives know the legacy they’re building on, as Albertin says in the equally entertaining making-of video (below), “My [overall] goal was to do it for real as much as possible and also to go as big as possible.”