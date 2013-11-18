The Early Bird: Killer Apps To Beat The Crowd

Argus is the perfect all-in-one app for tracking your sleep, fitness, eating habits.

Carrot (iOS)

You need a productivity app with an attitude. Otherwise you’ll never get anything done. Carrot rewards you with prizes for completing tasks throughout the day or gives you a stern (and hilarious) talking to if you fall behind.

Fantastical (iOS)

Fantastical is a powerful, well-designed calendar that gives user a full-day view and lets you create events quickly.

Feedly (iOS, Android, and web)