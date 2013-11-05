Is Working On Weekends The Secret To A Successful, Happy Work-Life Balance?

Last week, the financial world was abuzz with some interesting news: Goldman Sachs was easing up on its junior analysts. Specifically, the firm announced that it wanted its young bankers to take weekends off . As David Solomon, co-head of the investment banking division, was quoted saying , “This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

It’s probably a smart move. Goldman no doubt knows that burn-out isn’t profitable, and a lot of weekend work is unnecessary. When weekend work gets built into a culture, it’s generally because someone isn’t managing workloads properly.

Work isn’t separate from life. It’s part of life, and weekends are part of life too.

That said, as I’ve studied people’s schedules, I’ve come to think that there’s nothing inherently wrong with working on weekends if it’s done within some limits. For many people, working on weekends is actually the key to making work and life work together.

Last year, when I wrote a short book on how successful people spend their weekends, I found that–no big surprise–many successful people worked on days starting with “S.”

The biggest reason? People who achieve great success in their lines of work often like what they do for a living. “I love what I do so it doesn’t really feel like work,” says Debbie Sterling, an engineer turned founder of GoldieBlox, a toy company that makes engineering toys marketed specifically for girls. Looking at her to-do list, she’ll think “Over the weekend, I need to come up with new product ideas for Goldieblox. That’s awesome.” Or even better, “I need to watch cartoons to get inspiration.” Checking out a toy store for brand positioning? Also work–but lots of fun. Successful people often find the problems associated with their work compelling. Weekends present a great opportunity to spend time brainstorming away from the office, to do creative work, read for work, and so forth.

What I did find is that people who worked on weekends tried to contain it. “Usually I’ll pick one day instead of both” to work, says Sterling. “So that way there’s at least one day off.”