Tim Cook Demands The Government Catch Up To Apple’s Equal Employment Rules

Arguing that it’s simply good for business, Cook also noted such equality “is a matter of basic human dignity and civil rights.” Apple has long championed such equality and “goes beyond the legal protections U.S. workers currently enjoy under federal law, most notably because we prohibit discrimination against Apple’s gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender employees. A bill now before the U.S. Senate would update those employment laws, at long last, to protect workers against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Cook is basically calling out the government for not being as progressive as the world’s biggest tech company is, and used his article to urge senators to support the Employment Nondiscrimination Act. This chimes with what we know about the usually mild-mannered Cook and the friendlier, more caring policies he’s introduced at Apple like charity donations and looking into worker rights in partner manufacturing firms in China. Is this something we’d have seen under the famously fiery leadership of Steve Jobs? It’s hard to play that guessing game, but Cook is quite definitely forming a strong new image for his firm.