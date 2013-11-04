Viddy Rebrands As Supernova, Launches App For Sharing Slo-Mo Videos

Viddy’s new CEO, JJ Aguhob, has his work cut out for him. But today, in an attempt to shed the social video app’s tattered image, Aguhob announced that Viddy was rebranding as Supernova and launching two new apps.

One, Clique version 2.0, is a quirky group photo-sharing app that I find to be somewhat of a mixed bag. But the other, Epic, is a clever and fun video-sharing app that could breathe new life into the beleaguered startup.

Aguhob feels Epic has what it takes to stand out in the over-saturated social market. The app allows users to capture short video clips (usually four to eight seconds) of content and display them in slow motion without sound. It sounds random, but it’s surprisingly fun. The brief clips, dramatically slowed down, have a cinematic quality–they’re not the erratic, jittery videos we’re used to seeing on other services. And because the slow-motion effects exaggerate the length of the clip, Epic content feel less like video and more like time-lapsed images. “It’s a really quick capture–it almost feels like you’re taking a photo,” Aguhob says. “It’s more about the beauty of the visuals.”

He points to an example of his dog playing with another puppy. In the clip, the scruffy duo barrel around a couch. “You can see the fat moving–you can see their hair!” Aguhob beams. “It’s mesmerizing.”

When Viddy launched several years ago, the app, which enables users to add Instagram-style filters to short clips, was a promising entry to the social space. The startup attracted a frenzy of VC attention and backing from celebrity users. It rocketed in popularity thanks in part to Facebook’s open graph, which drove significant traffic to the mobile service.

But then things took an abrupt and unfortunate turn: Facebook turned off Viddy’s graph access; Instagram and Twitter’s Vine became popular video-sharing competitors; and Viddy’s growth slowed, reportedly leading to the departure of cofounders Brett O’Brien and Chris Ovitz, as well as the return of a substantial amount of venture capital it had raised to investors.