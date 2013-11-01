Keeping Up With An Elite Marathon Runner Even More Impossible Than You Thought

This is how fast Olympic marathoner Ryan Hall runs: so fast you’d need a customized treadmill and safety harness to attempt his pace. Luckily for pedestrians on New York streets, those items have now been provided.





Ahead of this year’s ING New York City Marathon, November 3, sponsor Asics is holding a promotion that gives civilians a chance to experience–and fail miserably at keeping up with–Hall’s ludicrous 4:46/mile pace. Created by agency Vitro, the promotion involves a supercharged treadmill traveling around the city on the back of a flatbed truck. When the truck stops at certain locations, all those nearby are challenged to climb aboard and see how long they can remain vertical when running in Hall’s cheetah-like footsteps. (Apparently, the record is just over eight minutes so far.)

The results are about what you’d expect. Unless you are, in fact, Ryan Hall, a 4:46 mile is unsustainable for any reasonable length of time. Perhaps now, those who dared take on the challenge will have a new appreciation for the superhuman ability Olympic marathon-running demands.

Watch another ad created by Vitro for Asics below.

H/t to AdWeek