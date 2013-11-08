Visualizing The Benefits Of Skills-Based Volunteering

In the past few years, employees have begun to demand more social responsibility from their employers. At the same time, consumers care about buying from do-gooder brands more than they ever have before. So it shouldn’t be too surprising to learn that half of all companies surveyed in the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy’s 2013 “Giving in Numbers” report now offer pro-bono programs, according to the Case Foundation.
A Billion + Change, a campaign founded by activists and philanthropists that aims to increase pro-bono service pledges from companies, has been a key part of growing corporate skills-based service programs throughout the U.S. The Case Foundation and A Billion + Change recently released this infographic to highlight the impacts of the campaign.
More than 500 companies have joined in, offering up a whopping $2 billion worth of pro-bono and skills-based services. Some sectors are clearly getting more love than others: Education is by far the most popular priority for companies, while homelessness and disaster relief rank towards the bottom. Presumably those disaster relief numbers go up if a disaster hits near a company’s headquarters.
Even though companies are offering pro-bono support in ever-greater numbers, 92% of nonprofits say they still don’t have enough. But skills-based volunteering (and regular volunteering) is popular across the country, as you can see here.
Pro-bono support spans a wide range of industries, including technology, architecture, PR, finance, and consulting. It’s not just big companies that participate, either–50% of all pledges in the A Billion + Change initiative come from small businesses that have 250 employees and under (14% come from the Fortune 500, however).
Check out the full infographic below.