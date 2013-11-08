Visualizing The Benefits Of Skills-Based Volunteering

In the past few years, employees have begun to demand more social responsibility from their employers. At the same time, consumers care about buying from do-gooder brands more than they ever have before. So it shouldn’t be too surprising to learn that half of all companies surveyed in the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy’s 2013 “ Giving in Numbers ” report now offer pro-bono programs, according to the Case Foundation .

A Billion + Change, a campaign founded by activists and philanthropists that aims to increase pro-bono service pledges from companies, has been a key part of growing corporate skills-based service programs throughout the U.S. The Case Foundation and A Billion + Change recently released this infographic to highlight the impacts of the campaign.





More than 500 companies have joined in, offering up a whopping $2 billion worth of pro-bono and skills-based services. Some sectors are clearly getting more love than others: Education is by far the most popular priority for companies, while homelessness and disaster relief rank towards the bottom. Presumably those disaster relief numbers go up if a disaster hits near a company's headquarters.





Even though companies are offering pro-bono support in ever-greater numbers, 92% of nonprofits say they still don't have enough. But skills-based volunteering (and regular volunteering) is popular across the country, as you can see here.





Pro-bono support spans a wide range of industries, including technology, architecture, PR, finance, and consulting. It’s not just big companies that participate, either–50% of all pledges in the A Billion + Change initiative come from small businesses that have 250 employees and under (14% come from the Fortune 500, however).

Check out the full infographic below.




