How The Informational Interview Helps You Get The Job

Anthony Moore has the things that old folks in old movies like ambitious young whippersnappers to have: moxie, pluck, spunk, and the like. He’s a new college grad with, appropriately enough, a site for new college grads , and while he is yet to land his yearned-for dream job in “content writing,” he is hustling up connections–the kind that, we know , land gigs.

How so? From a hard-earned nepotism begotten from attending an elite university? From being born into immense social standing? By creating a ridiculously great “I quit” YouTube hit? No: our Mr. Moore, as a good millennial does, engineers his own nepotism.

The secret: the informational interview.

Let’s allow him to tell us what that means:

An informational interview is a meeting between two people, one who’s a professional working in a certain field or industry and one who’s looking to learn more about that industry and get their foot in the door.

Let’s go over why informational interviews are awesome.

When we talked to Bob Pozen last year, the former financial heavyweight, current Harvard Business School lecturer, and recent author of Extreme Productivity said that when you’re on the job hunt (or planning for your career in general), the best way to get to know if you want to work in a field (without the full-on commitment of starting a job) is to simply talk to the people who do it.

Learn the parts that rock, the parts that suck, and the parts that are surprising. People love to read “what I wish I would have known when I was 22” blog posts; informational interviews allow you to pull that refracted reflectiveness out of the professionals that you have a job-crush on.