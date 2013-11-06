5 Fast–And Cheap!–Ways To Make Your Office Space More Productive

If the only comfortable place to have a meeting is the conference room–and those need to be booked at least a day in advance–you won’t have many spontaneous multi-person discussions. If everyone’s in cubicles, and people are often on the phone, you’ll have trouble spending long stretches of time on focused work.

Of course, most of us don’t get to design an office from the ground up. If your business is just starting out, you may take what space is available and cheap, and if your company has been around for a while, you may be living with the design priorities of a different era. So if a complete renovation isn’t in the cards, how can you work with what you have?

I asked Vanessa Bradley, manager of advanced applications at office furniture maker Steelcase, for her top suggestions for making an office that works. Some ideas:

“I think collaboration spaces have a tendency to get short shrift,” Bradley says. If your conference rooms are booked, then your question is “How do you take something underutilized and make it this great hub?” Everyone likes coffee, and at parties, everyone gathers in the kitchen anyway. By putting tables and chairs (and enough outlets for laptops) in the kitchen space, you can support informal collaboration. She suggests that you think about “the ability to support multiple postures”–particularly standing height tables–so that “people can walk by easily, walk up and join that meeting.” People may be reticent to join a seated table (a leftover hang-up from the middle school cafeteria perhaps) but bar height is perfectly inviting.

Steelcase’s operating phrase is “palette of place” and “When we talk about palette of place, a key part of that palette is the quiet zone,” says Bradley. You might designate one conference room as the library. Establish a protocol–no conversations, and take your phone calls elsewhere–but people can know that if they need a quiet spot to crank things out, they can always go there.

“Some activities need to have privacy,” Bradley says. Difficult phone conversations are a big one. So are phone calls with loved ones–which actually make employees more energized than caffeine. A few small, enclosed spots for calls can spare the whole office the details of a dog’s intestinal disorder. Among other things.