These Smart Glasses Could Help Blind People See

Many people who qualify as being blind can still perceive some light and motion. A new pair of smart glasses use this to help blind people see more.

The special glasses, developed by Stephen Hicks, a research fellow in neuroscience and visual prosthetics at the University of Oxford, use two cameras in combination with an infrared projector to detect nearby objects. They also have a gyroscope, a compass, and a GPS to help orient the wearer. Images that are created through this data are then projected on transparent OLEDs in high-contrast color in shades that can be modified to suit the wearer’s preferences.

Hicks has won the Royal Society’s Brian Mercer Award for Innovation for the work–£50,000, which we hope can fast track his project to the public.