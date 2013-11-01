Ad School Grads Add An Amusing Twist To Subway Conductors’ Daily Ritual

New Yorkers depend on city subways, but they rarely consider how loud, cramped, and repetitive the job can be for conductors. It’s so monotonous, in fact, that train drivers must point at a black and white sign at every single station to prove they’re paying attention.

To show appreciation for this important profession, Miami Ad School grads, Rose Sacktor and Yosef Lerner, cooked up a scheme to make the conductors smile. At stations around the city, they showed drivers a new selection of signs. Among them: Point Here if You’re Not Wearing Pants and Point Here if You’ve Ever Seen a Passenger Naked. Clearly, every conductor pointed at the latter sign. It’s the New York subway after all.



