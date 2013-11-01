Dash, The “Fitbit For Cars,” Is Raising $1.2 Million

I don’t know about you, but I’m digging the whole “quantified self” trend. I use Sleep Cycle , a great little iPhone app to find out exactly how well I sleep each night; I just pre-ordered the new Fitbit Force ; and I’ve come dangerously close to dropping my money on the cheeky Spreadsheets app –but that’s where I’m drawing the line.

And so, it’s exciting to see Dash, a technology that promises to be the “Fitbit for cars,” raising $1.2 million on AngelList. Dash promises to turn any car built after 1996 into a smart car by connecting it via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to your smartphone. While Dash doesn’t make any hardware itself, third-party manufacturers can include the Dash algorithm onto low-cost devices, which consumers can plug in to the government-mandated open OBD (onboard diagnostics) port on their cars.





The proprietary Dash algorithm taps into your car’s sensors and generates data on how and where you’re driving, gives you feedback on how to reduce gas costs, and instantly notifies family members and 911 if you ever happen to be in a crash. If your car breaks down, Dash will even give you a full diagnostic report, complete with a repair cost estimate (presumably so you don’t get ripped off).

As a New Yorker, I think I would appreciate a feature that tells me exactly how much of my life I spend stuck in traffic. Maybe that’s what Dash should start working on next.