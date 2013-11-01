10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: The Lamest Startup Office In America, The Science Of A Subway Map, And Much More



1. “Meet The Safest Man In America To Have Sex With“

Fast Company

The story of Hula, an app that helps users find and rate clinics that test for sexually transmitted diseases, and its founder, Ramin Bastani, known as the “safest man to have sex with in America.”

advertisement

advertisement



2. “See The Lamest Startup Office In America“

Fast Company

Dashlane’s office has traded kegerators and ping-pong tables for coffee-stained carpets and cardboard curtains. And, according to its CEO, it’s made culture better.

3. “With Warmest Regards: The 12 Most Annoying Email Habits You See Every Day“

Fast Company

What’s the most insufferable, annoying email sign-off in existence?

advertisement



4. “The Science Of A Great Subway Map“

Co.Design

Researchers at MIT have devised a way to determine how well straphangers can comprehend a subway map in a single glance.

5. “Decade In Design: The Biggest Events Of 2013“

Co.Design

An interactive timeline of all the hot items, colors, and design fails of 2013. Did we miss anything? Join the conversation with #DesignDecade.

advertisement



6. “This Interactive ‘Mood Map’ Reveals Where You’re Supposed To Live, By Temperament“

Co.Create

In just 10 questions, this map will determine exactly where you should move in the United States to fit in best with your neighbors.

7. “New York’s Newest Skyscraper Is 32 Floors Of Prefab Apartments That Click Together“

Co.Exist

The largest modular building in the world is coming to Brooklyn–and it’s put together like a Lego set.

advertisement



8. “The Extreme Measures One Man Took To Learn About Online Tracking“

Fast Company

Can you create a completely new person on the Internet? The story of how one man tried and what it tells us about anonymity, identity, and privacy.

9. “Can We Ditch The Headphone Jack Already?“

Co.Labs

The standard 3.5mm headphone jack has its limitations. Can we come up with something better?

advertisement



10. “This Twitter Account Shames Brands For Lazy, Awkward, And Awful Tweets“

Fast Company

Twitter account @urtweetsrbad calls out the shameless (and really, really poor) marketing tweets of major brands.