How SproutsIO is Planning to Transform the Farm-to-Table Movement

Jennifer Broutin Farah is attempting to amp up the already extolled locavore movement–by moving the concept of “locally grown” from your neighborhood farmers’ market to mere steps from the dinner table.

For the past five years the 31-year-old founder and CEO of SproutsIO has been looking for ways to bring food production closer to city dwellers with an in-home, soil-free gardening system that can be controlled with a mobile app.

“A lot of people don’t realize that there’s a tremendous amount of waste every year due to supply chain inefficiencies involved in getting food from farm to table with industrial agriculture,” she says. “One of the most important things with this is to bring the food growing closer to the end user.”

A SproutsIO prototype with accompanying app

Soil-free, or aeroponic, growing uses water mist to deliver nutrients to plants and oxygen to their roots. In fact, Broutin Farah says that in a year’s time her system can produce six times the harvest grown by identical plants in soil–including leafy greens like lettuce, bok choy, spinach, and kale; small fruiting plants like tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, and peas; and root vegetables like radishes, carrots, and potatoes.

Broutin Farah envisions SproutsIO, which gives each plant its own pod to grow in and allows users to track growth with sensors, will become a companion to the refrigerator and decrease the amount of wilted, rotting fruits and veggies that end up in the crisper.

“I grew up outside Detroit in the suburbs and I used to grow tomatoes with my mom–every one of those tomatoes, at the end of the summer, had a home,” she says. “So I would drive to my cousin’s house to take some to them or come up with inventive things to make with tomatoes. We had that kind of intimacy with the plants by growing them, so we cared about what happened to them.”

Drawing on her background in architecture and passion for urban planning, Broutin Farah knew SproutsIO would have to look more “modern fixture” than “laboratory experiment” to win over people with limited space.