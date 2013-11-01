To Increase Security, Twitter Considers Encrypting Direct Messages

Twitter is eyeing encryption for its Direct Messaging service. The social-slash-microblog site, on the eve of its stock market debut, has been looking into the idea, as the NSA revelations grow ever more lurid. Of all the big tech firms, Twitter has probably been the least affected by the actions of the government agency in charge of eavesdropping, due to the fact that the majority of its user content is public. Last month, it announced it was shaking up DM by allowing tweeps to message anyone else on the service, rather than just people who followed each other.