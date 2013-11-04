Ministry Of Supply, The Men’s Fashion Brand So High Tech That It “Launches” Shirts

But to understand why a teenager would want such an unusual Christmas gift, we have to rewind a little further. Amarasiriwardena is now 25, but since childhood, he had always liked to take things apart and see how they worked. When he was in the fifth grade, he took apart a Texas Instruments calculator in order to fix it for a teacher. He did such a good job that the principal hired him to fix 20 other calculators that summer, leading him to discover a manufacturing defect that he wrote Texas Instruments about. The company donated replacements for the entire school district.

Gihan Amarasiriwardena

Later, Amarasiriwardena became an avid outdoorsman and athlete, and he began to take an interest in how performance materials like Gore-Tex were made. A hacker by nature, he wanted to build high-tech clothing himself. In an early attempt at a DIY polar fleece, Amarasiriwardena sandwiched a layer of spray-on adhesive between two layers of fabric. The only problem was that the plastic membrane wasn’t breathable, so he began sweating profusely when he wore it. This led to an interest in Tyvek, that strong, synthetic, and–crucially–breathable material.

By now, Amarasiriwardena’s interest in hacking together his own performance clothing had already spawned a precocious business (he was still a teenager). Only, Amarasiriwardena was having trouble sourcing enough Tyvek to help experiment with designs. He began lingering around construction sites, then dumpster diving when the coast was clear. “Don’t tell the USPS this,” Amarasiriwardena confides, but Tyvek mailers from the local Amherst, Massachussetts, post office may have had a habit of going missing around this time.

It’s inevitable, of course, that a mind like Amarasiriwardena’s would spawn a business, and so it has–Ministry of Supply (“Performance Professional Apparel for the Modern Man”), which launched two years ago and just released its latest product, highly engineered pants the company calls “Aviators.” The company was a Kickstarter darling last year, offering what became the most funded fashion product at the time (an ask for $30,000 yielded $430,000).

What’s perhaps most curious about Ministry of Supply, though, is the way that an apparel company has decided to run itself more like a technology company. Of course, in a sense, Ministry of Supply is a tech company–like Mizzen+Main, it deals in performance fabrics, and it has an interest in the latest in manufacturing processes, including “robotic knitting.” But in its conception, its design process, and how it interacts with customers, Ministry of Supply arguably has more in common with the likes of Apple and Google than with J. Crew or Uniqlo.

“We invent products based around use case,” says Amarasiriwardena (words fashion execs probably don’t often spout). “We’re interested in solving customers’ problems.” He gives an example: the Manhattan professional who, come winter time, has to navigate between seemingly Arctic and Saharan extremes–from a warm apartment to the freezing street, down to the crowded subway, back to the freezing street and finally to an overheated office. No traditional shirt can help in such a situation, which is why Amarasiriwardena and his team studied which moisture-wicking fabrics would be most helpful before launching their performance dress shirts (like the Apollo 2 dress shirts, which run $98 on the site).