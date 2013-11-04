Don’t Judge: Meet People Who Take Doll Collecting To Extremes

Many of us abandon our dolls, boxing up our G.I. Joes and Barbies and banishing them to the basement once we hit a certain age and lose interest in them or find it is no longer socially acceptable to play with dolls.

But other people develop a fascination with the inanimate objects that continues into adulthood as we see in Living Dolls. An hour-long version of the feature-length documentary, which recently screened at the Austin Film Festival, premieres on Logo TV Monday, November 4.

“I think dolls are really interesting because they look like us, and you can project your dreams on them, your wants, your desires, your losses, whatever they are, and the dolls can mirror them back,” says Living Dolls director Maureen Judge, who had no problem finding adults eager to share their love of dolls with her.





But casting Living Dolls wasn’t about locating average collectors with curio cabinets full of Madame Alexanders. Judge wanted to examine people who view their dolls as much more than mere collectibles and have intense relationships–or at least what they believe to be relationships–with them. “To me, it was finding out why they are in a relationship with this collection and how it affects their relationships with other human beings,” Judge says.

Ultimately, Judge profiles four people in the TV cut of Living Dolls (there are five subjects in the feature-length version) who are in deep with their dolls. Among the people featured is David Hockey, a middle-aged man who collects life-sized Real Dolls, which are made to look and function, in all the key physical respects, like real women. He tools around in his sports car with his favorite, Bianca, who is somewhat of a celebrity–she was one of four dolls featured in the movie Lars and the Real Girl, and he likes to do photo shoots with her. “Dolls make him young,” Judge says of Hockey’s fixation on his faux women. “I think being surrounded by what he feels is all of this beauty gives him a sense of youthfulness.”

Hockey, who is married, has sex with his dolls. Bianca was actually constructed as a prop for Lars and the Real Girl, and therefore, wasn’t made with a vagina, so Hockey brought her back to the manufacturer to have one, um, inserted.

Brit Debbie Barnes has a more innocent and childlike relationship with her dolls. The young wife and mother collects Ellowyne fashion dolls and delights in buying and making clothes for them. She started ordering Ellowynes online when she and her husband moved away from family and friends. She spends a lot of money on her obsession, and it is crippling her family’s finances. That made her even more interesting to Judge because Barnes’s story isn’t just about dolls, it is also about the perils of online consumerism.