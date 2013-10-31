The One Tech Buzzword Every Journalist Should Know

For newsrooms, creating interactive stories can be painful–but readers are coming to expect them more and more. As easily as they can wow readers, cool interactive graphics can be incredibly expensive to produce. A little JavaScript library called D3.js is starting to change that. And it just won a journalism award.





If you follow major news events, there’s a good chance you’ve seen D3 in action. It’s used routinely by outlets like the Guardian, Washington Post, Quartz, and the New York Times to visualize data about complex topics like the national budget (and its proposed cuts), U.S. gun deaths, NSA spying, and the world’s stock of chemical weapons. The list goes on. Indeed, usage of D3 has exploded in the last year and a half, winning it recognition by the Online News Association, which gave D3 the Gannett Foundation Award For Technical Innovation in the Service of Journalism at its annual conference last week. This is, as Nieman Lab’s Joshua Benton noted, the first time a JavaScript library has won a journalism award. It’s also a big win for the open-source community.

D3 (short for “Data-Driven Documents”) was the brainchild of Mike Bostock, who along with Jeff Heer and Vadim Ogievetsky, created the framework in 2011. D3 allows developers to build interactive visualizations and animations in the browser using web standards like HTML, CSS, and SVG. In essence, it lets one modify an HTML document live in the browser using data and offloads all mathematical heavy lifting to a single JavaScript file.





“The original idea for D3 was to build the smallest meaningful tool in data visualization: the visualization kernel,” says Bostock. “How does one create a dynamic visualization, where a ‘visualization’ is simply a web page–a hierarchy of HTML & SVG elements driven by data? The data-join, D3’s core concept, is my attempt at solving this problem by providing an effective method of manipulating a web page when data changes, without dictating how the page is represented.”

Once upon a time, Flash or some other proprietary technology would have been required to build the type of fluid, animated, and scalable visualizations that D3 is capable of producing. Thankfully, web standards have come a long way. Using pre-built functions, D3 can target items on a page, style them with CSS, or create entirely new SVG graphics on the fly.

“The other parts of D3, such as geographic projections, axes, and brushes, are optional pieces that build on the kernel,” says Bostock. “I believe this decoupling affords greater flexibility and thus a greater diversity of visualizations. And it aids learning because new users can pick up and study each piece independently, incrementally adding to their working knowledge.”

Although Bostock now works at the New York Times, the old Gray Lady isn’t hogging all the glory for herself. D3 is freely available for anyone to use, including many of the Times‘ biggest competitors.