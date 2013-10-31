GoDaddy Says It’s Ditching Its Sexy Super Bowl Ads

Known for its sleazy spots during the Super Bowl, GoDaddy hasn’t shied away from controversy, always pushing the envelope–even embracing banned spots that are particularly racy, which of course only serve to generate more publicity for the domain registrar and web host. Yet for the coming Super Bowl, the company is making an about-face with its two 30-second spots.

“2014 marks a new era for GoDaddy Super Bowl commercials,” CMO Barb Rechterman said in a statement, making note of how its buzzworthy tactics have helped GoDaddy as a young company grab media attention. “Now, we’ve matured. We’ve evolved. Our new brand of Super Bowl commercials will make it crystal clear what we do and who we stand for. We may be changing our approach, but as we’ve always said, we don’t care what the critics think. We are all about our customers.”

AdWeek notes the shift in tone began when the company hired Deutsch New York as its ad agency in 2012 and became more apparent when Blake Irving came on board as CEO of GoDaddy. The company also kicked off an ad campaign in September that was devoid of sexy women (but it does feature Jean-Claude Van Damme). The themes and story lines for the upcoming Super Bowl ads have not been revealed.