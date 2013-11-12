7 Time-Management Tricks From Chris Hardwick, Man Of 1,000 TV Shows

Chris Hardwick is a punchline. Not in a negative way, though. The comedian and author simply hosts so many TV shows that a popular joke of late involves wondering if there are any shows left that he doesn’t host.

Comedy Central’s new Twitter-feuled hit @midnight is only the latest in Hardwick’s rotating stable of shows. On Sundays, he chats his way through Talking Dead on AMC, a companion program to The Walking Dead that picks apart the carcass of what viewers just saw. (Over the summer, he had a similar gig for AMC’s Breaking Bad.) And when he’s not voicing characters on Nickelodeon’s Sanjay and Craig, he’s center stage on BBC America’s The Nerdist, which is based on the same-titled flagship show of Hardwick’s podcast empire. Somehow, the nicely franchised hostmaster is also an in-demand touring stand-up act.

Hosting @midnight Photo by Mark Davis

With everything that’s on his plate these days, Chris Hardwick could be considered a bona fide time management expert just for figuring out how to get it all done. Although he has an assistant to keep him on track–a marine reservist, at that–the prolific entertainer swears that anybody can use their time more wisely and stay focused all by themselves. Hardwick talked to Co.Create recently about getting in gear, dodging distraction, and optimizing your time like a data engineer.

You may not be able to force yourself to be creative in the moment, but you can force yourself to just work. Even if what you’re coming up with is gibberish at first, you’re unsqueaking the wheel, and you might not notice the benefits right away, but after 15 minutes or so, you’ll find them. You just have to push through it. There’s no trick. When your brain says “No, I have nothing for you,” just do it anyway. Eventually you’ll train your brain like a dog. It’s really just getting around your sometimes-counterproductive internal monologue.

Hosting Talking Dead, Chris Hardwick and guest Marilyn Manson break down the latest The Walking Dead episode Photo by Jordin Althaus

A lot of times I have to immediately alternate from one task to the next and I really just do it without thinking too much. There’s this momentum you build up from working on something, and if you get in the way of that and start asking whether you want to go right into the next thing, the answer is going to be “Oh no, of course not,” and then you lose steam. It really is about jumping from building to building. If you allow yourself to, you’ll ramp up on one project and hit a peak, and then you’ll come down and have to ramp up to the next project. But if you just switch over without thinking about it, your brain will catch up.

Your body tells you when you’ve taken on more than capacity. That’s when you start getting really anxious, or getting insomnia. If you’re very aware of your body, you’ll feel it when you’re doing too much and sort of hang back on certain days and rest a little more. Exercise principles have sort of moved over into other areas of my life. I know when to “stretch” because some area needs it, and when to have a light day.