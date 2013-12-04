One Surprising Reason You Never Have Enough Time

Craig Jarrow is a time management ninja and he knows that we say stupid little white lies about time, all the time: I’ll be right there. Just a minute. I’ll get back to you today. Just a second. It’ll be done in a few. I’m leaving in five minutes.

These sentiments can get to be pathologically optimistic, especially if you’re promising your boss or your colleague something that you can’t deliver–or deliver at the expense of other parts of your work, creating downstream debt.

The problem, Jarrow says, is that we underestimate the time we need and over-promise the time we have.

There’s even a law for time-binding bias. The mathematician-author Douglas Hofstadter coined it, so appropriately enough it’s called Hofstadter’s Law:

any task you’re planning to complete will always take longer than expected–even when Hofstadter’s law is taken into account.

As researchers Jennifer T. Coull, Ruey-Kuang Cheng, and Warren H. Meck find, we can’t see time in the way we see color, shape, or location. “There are no sensory receptors specifically dedicated for perceiving time,” they write. “It is an almost uniquely intangible sensation.” But that intangibility has intensely tangible effects.

Like, for instance, we constantly underestimate the time it takes to complete a task, as per Mr. Hofstadter’s above law. They tend to take much longer than we expect, especially if we’re at the bottom of the learning curve. As well, if things are taking long, they might take way longer, in the way that if your flight arrives early, in might be 10 minutes early, but if it’s delayed, it could be for 10 hours–a trend that intellectual-antagonist Nassim Taleb calls convexity.

We do rather ridiculous things with our (conception of) time. Jarrow counts the ways, like: