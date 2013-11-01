Live Long And Prosper With These 5 Free Apps

If you’re in the market for a new television series to take over your life, need a new email app, or feel like blowing off some steam with a pair of new pants, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Cameo (iOS)

The world of mobile video is brimming with new possibilities. Cameo is one example of this, allowing users to splice together six-second clips (think about the flow, man) paired with fun filters and effects.

The result is pretty cool:

Trek Guide (Android)

The author of this article is not going to pretend that he’s watched Star Trek, or has any sort of knowledge on the franchise. For those who do, however, this app is worth its weight in gold.