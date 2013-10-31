What Are America’s Biggest Tech Fears?

In a recent Halloween-themed telephone survey, Americans discussed their greatest technological fears–and it turns out that our neighbors worry about mundane (and surprisingly common) things. According to a survey from IT firm Modis, 50% of Americans are most afraid of their banking information being leaked without consent, while 22% worry about their email account being hacked.
By comparison, other concerns were more niche. Seven percent of Americans worried most about their social media account passwords being leaked without their consent, 5% worried about their private text messages being exposed to the world, and 3% were most concerned about their browser history being exposed.
Interestingly, 13% of 18- to 34-year-olds were most concerned about having their photos or videos publicized without their consent, a number that stays steady at 11% for 35- to 44-year-olds, but drops to 0 for 55- to 64-year-olds.