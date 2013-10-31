What Are America’s Biggest Tech Fears?

In a recent Halloween-themed telephone survey, Americans discussed their greatest technological fears–and it turns out that our neighbors worry about mundane (and surprisingly common) things. According to a survey from IT firm Modis , 50% of Americans are most afraid of their banking information being leaked without consent, while 22% worry about their email account being hacked .

By comparison, other concerns were more niche. Seven percent of Americans worried most about their social media account passwords being leaked without their consent, 5% worried about their private text messages being exposed to the world, and 3% were most concerned about their browser history being exposed.

Interestingly, 13% of 18- to 34-year-olds were most concerned about having their photos or videos publicized without their consent, a number that stays steady at 11% for 35- to 44-year-olds, but drops to 0 for 55- to 64-year-olds.