Amazon Takes Aim At Netflix With Two Original Drama Pilots

In an attempt to mimic Netflix‘s drama success with shows like House of Cards, and Orange Is the New Black, Amazon Studios has greenlit two drama pilots. One pilot, called The After, comes from The X-Files creator Chris Carter, while the other, Bosch, comes from Michael Connelly and Eric Overmyer (Overmyer previously wrote for The Wire).
For its shows, Netflix looked at data to determine what would be popular with viewers. Amazon will instead produce the pilots and then crowdsource public opinion to gauge if it should move forward in production.