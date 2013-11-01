How Mountain Biking Explains The Painful Exhilaration Of Launching A Startup

So you’re teetering on the edge of starting your own business and you’re looking for advice. Here is mine: Go get yourself a mountain bike.

Sounds weird, I know, but after risking life and limb, pouring heart and soul into both activities, I’ve found there’s not that much difference between the two.

Take this photo–five smiling souls, basking in the accomplishment of a long day out riding in the elements with a capital E.





It’s the same with startups. A group of us are sitting around in our casual dress, in our open floor plan at the newly remolded, ultra-hip American Underground @Main, an office space designed specifically for startups in downtown Durham, North Carolina. People walk by; look in the plate glass windows and think, Gee that looks like fun.

But just like the biking photo, there’s so much this picture DOESN’T show. Think five-mile climbs, sheer drops, trails that threaten to slide right out from under and send you sprawling. Startups, like mountain biking, are a lot harder than they look.

Yes, we’re smiling in the picture. We’re smiling from sheer relief.

I don’t mean to discourage you. Being the fourth person hired to start up a new division for a Fortune 500 company–and then grow it to $125 million in less than three years, acquire a $400 million publicly traded company, and ultimately see our division become a billion dollar business–was one of the most exhilarating experiences of my life.