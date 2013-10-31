Pandora Brings One-Touch Streaming To Chromecast

Pandora is bringing an update to its Android and iOS apps today to support one-touch streaming via Chromecast , Google’s $35 dongle that essentially turns your laptop and mobile devices into remote controls that can stream videos, photos, and music directly on your TV screen.

“More than one-third of radio listening takes place in the home,” said Pandora CTO Tom Conrad in a blog post. “By integrating Google Cast technology into our mobile apps, users now have another easy access point to a better listening experience from the biggest screen in their living room.”

Users can already access Pandora on wireless sound system devices for the home, like those from Sonos, and the Chromecast gives the streaming music company another way to reach listeners in their homes.

The Pandora experience on Chromecast comes with all the features you’d expect: Play, pause, thumbs, and skip buttons are all controllable through your mobile device of choice (no iPad support yet, but Pandora says it’s “coming soon”).