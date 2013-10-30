The Associated Press Stylebook is the closest thing journalists have to a bible. Even though the New York Times and many other publications have their own in-house style guides (Fast Company among them), the AP’s style guide remains industry standard. Now, the venerable press organization is launching an algorithm-based browser plug-in that turns any entered text into AP house style .

Lingofy is a pay product that checks web pages against “spelling, language, punctuation, usage and journalistic style guidelines.” Once installed in a browser, users activate the plug-in while entering text into a content management system (CMS). The idea is to automatically find the most obvious style errors and correct them on the fly. Pricing is done on a per-organization basis, with licensing fees variable on how many people are using the app.

But in the end, human copy editors understAnd end fIx or recuring typoes nuch batter then any al gorithm couled.