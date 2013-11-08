Alex Gibney On The Filmmaking Pivot Behind “The Armstrong Lie”

Alex Gibney wasn’t supposed to make The Armstrong Lie. The Oscar-winning documentarian set out to direct a movie celebrating Lance Armstrong’s effort to make a bike-racing comeback at the 2009 Tour de France.

Gibney did in fact complete that film. “It’s called The Road Back, and it was mostly a sports story,” says Gibney. The premise? “If Lance could race again and race clean, or at least convince everybody that he was racing clean, then he would put an end to all the doubts.”

That strategy of course backfired. Armstrong’s impressive third-place finish only re-kindled bitterness among former teammates. After seeing Armstrong on the podium, they started to talk about how their leader took banned substances and pressured them to do the same.

Gibney remembers, “At first we thought we might just change a few cards for the epilogue at the end of the film.” But as the Armstrong myth continued to deteriorate under the weight of government investigations, Gibney realized his original redemption theme had become obsolete. “My producers, Sony Classics, and I agreed that we needed to make a new film out of the bones of the old film plus a lot of new material.”

The Armstrong Lie, opening November 8 in limited release, includes fresh Armstrong interviews filmed after his televised confession to Oprah Winfrey, along with Tour de France footage, legal deposition archives, and appearances by longtime critics.

Armstrong’s fall from grace informs the latest case study in Gibney’s ongoing examination of American hubris. “I seem to be drawn to stories about abuse of power,” he says. Mea Culpa: Silence in the House of God targeted Catholic Church pedophilia. Casino Jack and the United States of Money profiled corrupt Washington D.C. lobbyists. Academy Award-winning Taxi to the Dark Side exposed Black Ops interrogations. And Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room drilled into Texas-sized business fraud.





Still, Gibney succumbed to the Armstrong hype. “Lance is a powerful, talented athlete and I became a fan,” he says. “When you become a fan, you lose that that third-eye perspective that looks in on what you’re doing and questions it. One thing that made me angry is when I realized I had been recruited, without me really understanding it, to be a part of the Lance Armstrong PR team.”