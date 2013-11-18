How To Tell If Your Commute Is Killing You

The U.S. Census has a term for the 10.8 million Americans with a 90-minute or longer trek to work: megacommuters. Rebecca Miller of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, is one of them.

As Forbes reports, the 27-year-old leaves her place at 5:30 a.m. every weekday to drive to the nearest Park-and-Ride, then grabs the 6 a.m. bus to Pittsburgh, then hops on a train headed downtown, then gets on another bus to get to her job at the University of Pittsburgh by 7:45 a.m. Then she does the reverse when work closes–giving her, effectively, 14-hour days.

The longer your commute, a study found, the more your physical activity shrinks–and the more your waistline expands.

Miller is an extreme case: the average American’s commute is about 25 minutes, though it’s much higher in big cities. If we zoom out, billions of people are commuting around the world every day, to the point that 4% to 10% of our workday waking time is spent commuting.

What is all that transit doing to us? Research shows that if you don’t schlep well, it will wear you down, burn you out, and over the long run, could even kill you.

Why? A lot of it has to do with the way you commute–and how much time the trek to work takes you.

As Jane E. Brody writes for the New York Times, most people get to work in ways that aren’t the greenest or the healthiest. According to the Census Bureau, 75% of commuters drive to work all by their lonesome, 5% take public transit, 2.9% walk, and a scant 0.6% ride their bikes. So instead of exercising, socializing, cooking, or getting a life-affirming extra hour of sleep, folks are stuck behind the wheels of their cars.

To see how your commute compares to everyone else in the U.S., consult WNYC’s amazing interactive map: