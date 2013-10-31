When Is The Best Time To Call Customer Service? 9 A.M.

Tired of slow customer service? Then submit a ticket at 9 a.m. That’s when you’re most likely to get a speedy response from a support agent. Toward the end of the day, the situation’s much bleaker with response time typically ranging between 12 and 14 hours after 6 p.m.





That’s one of the takeaways from Zendesk’s Customer Service Benchmark for the third quarter, released on Wednesday. The report analyzed more than 16,000 companies’ support and customer service interactions and found consumers are reporting greater confidence in the economy and overall satisfaction. At 91% satisfaction, Canadians are the world’s most pleased consumers. Failing to break the top 10, the U.S. ranks No. 11 with 83% customer satisfaction, behind Russia (No. 3, 90%), Israel (No. 7, 85%), and Chile (No. 9, 84%). China ranks last of 23 countries at 55%.

Across all industries, education came first in satisfaction at 95%. Customers were least satisfied with social media (67%), followed by financial and insurance services (76%), and entertainment and gaming (76%).





While nobody likes waiting in a phone queue, Zendesk found customers are much more satisfied calling in for support as compared to chat and social media. Overall, they preferred contacting customer support via channels with one-to-one real-time interactions.