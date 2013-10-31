Lunar Redesigns The Ice Cream Scoop

What makes an heirloom an heirloom? “Did those people back then put that intention there?” asks Jeff Salazar of Lunar , a design firm whose fingerprint can be found on products from mega-corporations like Oral B and HP to startups like BodyMedia Core wearable tech and the Piam o espresso maker.

Salazar, Lunar’s VP of design, is asking the question because he’s embarking on a product launch. Only this time, instead of consulting for a third-party brand, he and his two cofounders will own Belle-V Kitchen, from concept to shelf.

“We’re not going to be about technology,” Salazar tells Co.Design. “We’re not going to be about gadgetry.” The decidedly analog new line is angled at competing with the enduring hard goods you’d find at a Sur La Table, and intent on growing up to be passed down between generations, say, Le Creuset from your grand-mere.

Up first for Belle-V Kitchen? This eponymous ice cream scoop.





Imagine you’re at an ice cream shop, asking for two scoops of Rocky Road. There’s a ritual to the movement: The person behind the counter ducks down and reaches an arm into the case, then has to twist their wrist around a few times to carve out a sphere of ice cream. In an increasingly ergonomic world, this particular utensil is woefully behind.

To fix this, the San Francisco-based Lunar team angled their aluminum scoop, and subtly elongated the form on one side to create a lip for catching the ice cream. That tilted angle houses the Belle-V’s muscle. Salazar says the insight came within a day, and the rest of the 15 or so prototypes were focused on getting the handle just right. “Whenever you’re designing an object that gets held, it’s really all about moving away from CAD and sketching.”

He likens the process to designing the Oral B toothbrush. “Ultimately you say it’s another toothbrush, great.” But when you pick up the Oral B, or the Belle-V, he says, “You get the softness.”