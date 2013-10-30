Virgin America Made An Airplane Safety Video You’ll Actually Want To Watch

Airline safety announcements just got a lot cooler, thanks to Virgin America’s new music video, #VXsafetydance . Using a combination of catchy music, sassy dancers, adorable kids, humor, social media savvy, and even a singing nun, Virgin America has accomplished the impossible: convinced us to listen to airline safety announcements.

The five-minute video uses many music genres, 16 dance styles, and former contestants from So You Think You Can Dance and American Idol and was directed by Jon M. Chu (Step Up 2, Step Up 3, and Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never). Sassy lyrics convey the conventionally boring messages about stowing carry-on baggage, turning off your electronic devices, and buckling seat belts: “For the .001% of you who have never operated a seat belt before. Really?! I mean, it works like this.”

Founded by billionaire Richard Branson, Virgin has been a pioneer in airline innovation and improving customer experience–bringing improv comedians on flights and allowing passengers access to Vevo music videos and faster Wi-Fi.

Virgin America is also inviting people to submit videos of themselves dancing to the song on Instagram using #VXsafetydance for a chance to win a guest spot in the video. The only thing better than a cameo would be the FAA changing the rules about using electronic devices in flight.