How Will You Save This Article For Later?

Maybe you still use old fashioned browser bookmarks to save links you like–if that’s the case, we’re here to take pity. There are easier ways of managing your reading queue, so as we were deciding which tools to use in our own newsroom, we figured we’d put together this run-down for our readers to check out as well. If we’ve missed one, let us know in the comments.
The Most Popular
Read later services are quickly becoming the most popular form of bookmarking, a stealth addition category. Instapaper, Readability, and Pocket are the most common and generally have hooks into additional sites and apps, making them an addictive way to save and collect all your links in a single place.
If you do use Chrome, you might not also realize Google does make your bookmarks accessible on the web as well–an easy way to get to them when Chrome isn’t available.
Safari’s Reading List can be severely limited compared to other options, but having a handy iPhone/iPad link syncing tool is better than nothing.
And of course the original bookmarking site on the web, Delicious. Delicious is continuing to improve after it was run into the ground and is still a viable free option.
The Best For Sharing
Streme lets you create “streams,” or groups of bookmarks that are easy to share. The group of links can be shared as read-only or editable lists which then makes creating a bunch of article links for a specific topic or event easy to collaborate on between multiple users.
One of the nice features, Streme auto-detects videos, songs, and other types of media to make the experience a visually pleasing one. That also means that instead of having to leave the site, you can play supported media in-line.
Another sharing focused site, Buffer, allows users to load up links and have them shared throughout the day, trying to optimize them for the best possible time. Even with recent hacks that caused Buffer’s sharing to be used for spam, it still is one of the best ways to share links across social networks.
To its credit, Buffer has also detailed the problem, providing transparency on the recent hack.
The Simplest
Saved.io is one of the simplest ways to be able to save a link, no matter where you are or what you’re doing. On any browser, desktop or mobile, simply add “saved.io/” in front of any url. The link is then saved to your account. You can also add a tag or list name to the front or the URL to pre-sort the link (“listname.saved.io/URL”).
While you aren’t going to find many if any features with Saved, the service guarantees that while you’re on a work computer, abandoned mobile device, or borrowing someone else’s machine that you can still save links you run across without much hassle.
For The True Archivist
Pinterest is probably the best, or biggest, example of a collection site, but there are other sites doing similar things.
Kippt can be slightly ambiguous for simple link saving, but offers plenty of features for sorting, organizing, or even finding content. The feed of public content being saved is a helpful resource for finding interesting links. The site offers extensions and other tools to make the most of the service.
Fusings is another collection-type site, but it focuses more on using links to define a message. Aimed at the business community, Fusings is a place for saving different links that might define your thoughts on a specific topic or idea.
A closer fit to Instapaper, DotDotDot tries to be the place you collect e-books, among other things. The site is able to connect to publishers like O’Reilly and A Book Apart as well as Project Gutenberg.
For People With Programming Skills
Pinboard isn’t new, and you might already you use it, but there are quite a few good clients and tools that hook into the service that you might not know about. If you’re willing to pay a one-time fee of ~$10 for Pinboard, you gain access to one of the most flexible bookmarking services available. Also because Pinboard connects to IFTTT, it means you can automate saving links from specific authors, or sites sites without much effort.
For People Obsessed With Native Apps
On the Mac, apps like Diddums or Shiori make saving links to Pinboard as simple as a configurable hotkey.
On mobile, Pushpin is expensive, but is said to be one of the better options for iOS. My favorite iOS Pinboard app is Pincase, debuting as an iOS 7-ready app. For Android there’s Save To Pinboard.
If you still haven’t found what you’re looking for, here’s a comprehensive list of links for more places to save links. (It’s a vicious cycle!)