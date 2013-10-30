How Will You Save This Article For Later?

Maybe you still use old fashioned browser bookmarks to save links you like–if that’s the case, we’re here to take pity. There are easier ways of managing your reading queue, so as we were deciding which tools to use in our own newsroom, we figured we’d put together this run-down for our readers to check out as well. If we’ve missed one, let us know in the comments.

Read later services are quickly becoming the most popular form of bookmarking, a stealth addition category. Instapaper, Readability, and Pocket are the most common and generally have hooks into additional sites and apps, making them an addictive way to save and collect all your links in a single place.

If you do use Chrome, you might not also realize Google does make your bookmarks accessible on the web as well–an easy way to get to them when Chrome isn’t available.

Safari’s Reading List can be severely limited compared to other options, but having a handy iPhone/iPad link syncing tool is better than nothing.

And of course the original bookmarking site on the web, Delicious. Delicious is continuing to improve after it was run into the ground and is still a viable free option.

Streme lets you create “streams,” or groups of bookmarks that are easy to share. The group of links can be shared as read-only or editable lists which then makes creating a bunch of article links for a specific topic or event easy to collaborate on between multiple users.

One of the nice features, Streme auto-detects videos, songs, and other types of media to make the experience a visually pleasing one. That also means that instead of having to leave the site, you can play supported media in-line.