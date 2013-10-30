This App Could Mean You’ll Never Get Caught Blinking In A Photo Again

In the post- Instagram world, it’s easy to feel like we’ve reached peak photo app. That is, until a mind-bogglingly simple mobile app uses technology to solve an age-old problem in photography, digital or analog: getting all your subjects to open their eyes and smile.

That app is Perfect Shot, an iPhone and iPad app that has two simple controls you can toggle on and off to detect when people are smiling and blinking. Once Perfect Shot detects everyone is looking and smiling, it will automatically take a photo, no button required. (It also comes with a manual shutter option.) The app has gotten 50,000 downloads in 17 countries since its debut just four days ago.

Perfect Shot creator John Meyer, a freshman at the Polytechnic Institute of New York University, says he will continue to develop the app, possibly integrating a voice command feature to help visually impaired Perfect Shot users.