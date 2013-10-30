23andMe’s Anne Wojcicki And A Couple Dozen Other Reasons To Claim A Seat At Innovation Uncensored San Francisco

On November 6, the world’s most innovative companies and creative people will be at the Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco for Innovation Uncensored, Fast Company’s celebration of breakthrough ideas. Take a look at what’s on tap for the day , and grab a ticket while they’re still available.

Here are five good reasons to be excited:

1. The boldest CEOs in town will be there. Get uncensored insights from Anne Wojcicki of genetic testing game-changer 23andMe; Pinterest founder Ben Silbermann; Jeremy Stoppelman of Yelp; Max Levchin of HVF; Instagram cofounder Mike Krieger, and many others.

2. Former Apple employees will let you in on the “secret history” behind more than 30 years of Apple design. In an unprecedented gathering, we’ve called together eight former Apple designers and engineers for a wide-ranging and colorful oral history of the products and the brand that has changed modern business. The creative energy is astonishing–these individuals are now leaders at Path, Eight, Frog Design, Evernote, Jawbone, Quake Labs, and Ammunition.

3. A decorated Force Recon Marine will show you how to manage risk. We’ll take you on an exclusive photographic tour of Afghanistan, narrated by a senior U.S. Marine official whose job is to train Afghanistan’s military leadership and build a resilient and adaptive organization to support the country after the United States exits in 2014.

4. You’ll find out how successful startups collaborate with the crowd. Chip Conley of Airbnb, Doreen Lorenzo of Quirky, Megan Quinn of Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Jess Lee of Polyvore, and Julie Uhrman of Ouya share the lessons of our co-creation nation.

5. A Hollywood veteran will show you how to capture an audience’s visual imagination. Jeff Mann, the visual genius behind Transformers, Terminator 3, and the upcoming Ben Stiller film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, explores the creative side of business.