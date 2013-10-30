These “Hobbit”-y MTA Posters Caution New Yorkers About The Subway To Middle Earth

Any seasoned New Yorker can attest that getting around on the subway sometimes feels like a journey fraught with enough peril to match those trips taken by Frodo and Bilbo Baggins. A mischievous new poster going up all around the city now makes that connection even more clear.





The self-proclaimed “New York City Transit Artist” who goes by PuckWorks has mocked up a spot-on recreation of the standard MTA service disruption sign, but with one major difference–it’s meant for hobbits. Using the same font and format of its source material, the sign warns travelers that the enormous, anthropomorphic trees known as Ents are down between Fangorn and Eryn Vorn. It’s all very similar to a project PuckWorks conducted over the summer for Pacific Rim.

Whether these are viral marketing or mere prank remains a mystery for now. Funnily enough, though, New Yorkers will probably be able to ride an Ent into Eryn Vorn before they’ll be able to ride the long-fabled 2nd Ave. subway line anywhere.

H/t to Brokelyn