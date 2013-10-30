California Driver Gets A Ticket For Wearing Google Glass Behind The Wheel

Cecilia Abadie , a Google Glass Explorer and resident of California, Land of the Technologically Free, is sparking a big debate on her Google Plus page right now after she scanned a photo of a ticket she got last night for wearing Google Glass while driving.

According to the ticket, the precise charge against Abadie is “Driving with monitor visible to driver (Google Glass).” Abadie was first pulled over for speeding, which she received a citation for and claims was justified. But she adds, “The cop was being really nasty and asking me again and again why I was wearing Google Glass in the car.﻿”





California is one of 41 states that ban text messaging while driving. But in all those states, the offense must be conducted on a “handheld device” (e.g., a cellphone) to be illegal. In March, a West Virginia state representative introduced a bill that proposed to amend the state’s texting-while-driving law to also make “using a wearable computer with a head-mounted display” an illegal offense. The U.K.’s Department of Transport has considered a similar ruling as well. No state has yet implemented such an amendment to their own texting laws.

We’ve put in a request with the San Diego Police Department and will update this post when we hear back.

So, readers, tell us: Should Google Glass be illegal while driving? Let us know in the comments.