World Series MVP David Ortiz’s Big, Bold, On-The-Fly Leadership Lessons

David Ortiz (who, for this article, will be referred to by his nickname, “Big Papi”) is a force of nature.

If you watched the 2013 World Series, there’s no other way to put it: he’s unstoppable. Papi’s managed the insane batting average of .688, 11 hits, and 6 RBIs. He’s the loudest, the best, and–yes–the biggest man on the field.

So, with the 2013 World Series championship in his formidable hands, let’s reflect on one of the game’s greats and explore the takeaways from his unique leadership style. (With apologies to dugout phones everywhere–more on that below.)

It’s the sixth inning of Game Four of the World Series and the score is tied at one apiece. The Red Sox trail the Cardinals two games to one: it’s a must-win situation.

What does Big Papi decide to do? Hold a huddle–something hardly ever seen in MLB dugouts.

“It was like 24 kindergartners looking up at their teacher,” left fielder Jonny Gomes told ESPN. “That message was pretty powerful.”

And it worked. The Sox rallied for three runs in the sixth inning, ultimately winning the game 4-2. Oh, and Big Papi went 3-3, bringing his series average to above .700.