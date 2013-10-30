Lululemon Finally Has A New Chief Product Officer

Lululemon , the troubled once-cult yoga-wear brand, has hired a new chief product officer, a position that has been unfilled since April. The previous chief product officer, Sheree Waterson, stepped down when one of the chain’s key products, a style of yoga pants, had to be recalled for being too sheer. In June, CEO Christine Day said she’d step down too, pending a replacement.

The new head of product, Tara Poseley, comes from Sears Holdings, where she’s been president of Kmart Apparel since February 2010. Her resume blends the mass market–Disney stores, the Gap–with hipper brands Bebe and Design Within Reach. According to the press release, she’ll be a good cultural fit for the Vancouver-based company, since she practices yoga and is a telemark skier.

Despite its well-publicized troubles, the athletic-wear company reported a 22% increase in net revenue last quarter. Its future marketing direction includes opening its first-ever stores for men starting in 2016.