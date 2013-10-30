The Dell Latitude Ultrabook Stinks. No, It Really Stinks

An issue with the manufacturing process of one of its laptops has given Dell a bit of a headache, but one which the firm says it has resolved. Owners of its Latitude 6430u Ultrabook have been complaining that their machines smelled of … cat urine. One poster on the Dell support forum said the computer smelled “as if it had been assembled near a tomcat’s litter box,” while another wondered whether their own cat had been the dirty perpetrator. One of the complainants suggested that the smell was akin to decade-old running shoes, another described it as “humiliating”–in short, not the sort of thing a firm wants said about its products.