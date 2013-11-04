GM’s Innovation Hunter Is A Fast Driver Looking To Speed Up Car Development

Some music conspirators say Beethoven slipped in an Easter egg into his Fifth Symphony. The first four notes–dun dun dun DUNNNN–aside from being one of the most recognizable openings in classical music, is also Morse code for the letter “v.” “V,” of course, is the Roman numeral for five, and ties in perfectly given the name of his magnum opus.

Written at the turn of the 19th century, Symphony No. 5 predates the invention of the electric telegraph by almost 40 years, and Morse code wasn’t widely used until the 1860s, so the theory is easily debunked. And yet, says Frankie James, the woman with the rock ‘n’ roll name who heads General Motors’ Advanced Technology Silicon Valley office, her team took inspiration from this story when composing musical cues for the eerily quiet Chevy Volt.

So drivers would know when their cars were on–and more importantly, when they were off, to avoid draining the battery–James brought on an intern from her alma mater Stanford, where she received her Ph.D. in computer science, to create the Volt’s opening and closing numbers. In the end, they came up with a simple idea: Turning on the car would trigger a subtle whoo sound that crescendos and builds; turning it off would have the opposite, ebbing effect.

Frankie James Image: Alice Truong

And, as an homage to one of classical music’s finest, they slipped in the Morse code for GM in the welcome music.

“We like that, obviously because it’s GM,” James told Fast Company. “[The intern] was also an amateur ham radio operator, and she told me that GM means ‘good morning.’ We thought it was really sweet that your car said good morning to you when you turned it on.”

At the car maker’s Palo Alto innovation lab, James oversees a small team–as small as two in October, though she’s hoping to grow its size–that actively scouts for interesting new technologies to bring to GM’s vehicles. Before joining General Motors in 2006, James had stints working at NASA as a researcher (“I can say I’ve had stuff in space, which is pretty cool”) and at SAP, where she worked as a program manager for human-computer interaction research.

It was James’s team that was responsible for the Cadillac Cue infotainment system’s HTML5 platform. With developers already building for iOS and Android, HTML5 was an appealing option for vehicle app development. “That’s not a bad option for third parties,” she said. “Here’s something that’s not just a GM proprietary platform, because it could have a larger footprint.”