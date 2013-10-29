Can We Ditch The Headphone Jack Already?

It’s so universal that it’s often overlooked: the port where you plug in your headphones. Today, it’s a necessity on your portable electronics. Like the VGA port on laptops, the 3.5mm jack need to be phased out as devices get thinner. Motorola, for example, wants to build modular phones , but looking at the initial images, there doesn’t appear to be any headphone jack because there just isn’t room.





There are a few obvious solutions including wireless, but nobody wants to deal with headphones that require charging. Designer Jon Patterson has created a magnetic concept device called POGO that uses standard 3.5mm headphones, but provokes ideas about moving beyond a circular hole in your phone.

POGO acts like a Mac’s MagSafe connector and uses a magnet along with pogo pins to attach and transfer audio. I asked Patterson a few questions about the headphone jack and what he sees for its future.

Is there a reason the headphone jack is still around or is it just in so many devices that no one wants to get rid of it?

From my experience, I’ve been told it is possible to change the jack, but will cost a lot of money, because every part that has been widely adopted, even production methods of producing it, would need to change. It also should be noted that most “innovations” around the jack involve decorating or styling the pieces rather than truly altering the working pieces, and if you alter the working pieces, then everything else may not be as universal to use with it.