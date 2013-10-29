Why Facebook Wouldn’t (Or Shouldn’t) Buy BlackBerry

Facebook spent $1 billion to acquire hot social startup Instagram, and it’s said to have been willing to offer an equal amount to purchase popular social platforms like Snapchat and Waze. But could the world’s most popular social network be interested in dropping significantly more money on an indisputably unpopular company?

That’s the rumor in the echo chamber today after the Wall Street Journal reported that BlackBerry executives had met with Facebook last week to explore a potential bid for the ailing smartphone maker. In August, BlackBerry, which lost nearly $1 billion last quarter and plans to shed 40% of its workforce, announced that it was exploring a potential sale of the company, immediately sparking predictions of possible buyers, ranging from Microsoft to Lenovo. The Wall Street Journal‘s report today is the first time that Facebook has been named as a contender–if it’s true, then it could mean Facebook is considering competing directly with Google and Apple in the mobile market.

Of course, an acquisition by Facebook is still a long-shot outcome for BlackBerry. For one, the Wall Street Journal specified that “it remains unclear whether Facebook is interested in placing a bid,” and that the meeting was only “to gauge its interest.” There have been more substantive reports that PC maker Lenovo or even BlackBerry’s cofounder Mike Lazaridis would make a bid for the company.

There are pros, in terms of Blackberry’s mobile market share, its foundational operating system, its established distribution and developer reach. But the cons outweigh them.

The company’s smartphone market share has been dramatically plummeting in recent years, so much so that even Microsoft is said to have surpassed its share with its late-to-market Windows Phone platform. Worse, it has made no compelling headway in the tablet space, and it was forced to take a $960 million write-down due mostly to unsold inventory of its latest flagship phone, the Z10.

BlackBerry is a well-known mobile company with an established customer base. But it’s also a tainted brand hampered by too much legacy. Government markets love BlackBerry’s security features. But those aren’t ideal targets for a social company like Facebook.

There are many reasons why Facebook specifically would be a bad fit for BlackBerry. Roughly 41% of Facebook’s ad revenue came from mobile last quarter, a figure that’s likely to continue to rocket higher. The huge gains are due to the service’s popularity on platforms like Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android systems; Facebook has remained an agnostic social provider and thus a universal one. As the company indicated in its annual 10-K SEC filing, “We are dependent on the interoperability of Facebook with popular mobile operating systems that we do not control, such as Android and iOS, and any changes in such systems that degrade our products’ functionality or give preferential treatment to competitive products could adversely affect Facebook usage on mobile devices.”