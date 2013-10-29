Forbes Just Made It Easier For Tipsters To Remain Anonymous

Forbes has launched a Tor-based dropbox where tipsters can send anonymous story leads. SafeSource is described by the media brand as an “online submissions system of the kind pioneered by WikiLeaks for securely, anonymously sharing files and tips with our journalists.” Using Tor, a protocol that allows for anonymous web surfing (with the caveat that it must be used properly, within a confined set of behaviors, to remain anonymous), tipsters can forward sensitive information to reporters.