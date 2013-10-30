How To Ask Questions That Uncover Your Company’s Values

Defining your company’s vision is no easy task. How can you possibly condense what you do in your 60-hour weeks with your entire team and the grand vision behind it into a short and sweet sentence? You could probably write a 10-page article on what you’re up to, but one sentence? That’s brutal.

Think of your job as a researcher, the Chief Anthropologist of your organization.

The thing is, you need that short and sweet elevator pitch. You may have one version for your internal purposes and another slightly different version to present to the rest of the world, but this boiled-down articulation is truly mission critical. It will underscore everything in your company, from your sales pitches to hiring practices. And it will inform the one question you should be asking your team on a weekly basis to ensure alignment, momentum, and the kind of progress that will turn you into an industry leader.

Here’s how to begin the inquiry:

It’s word-cloud time. Step up to the whiteboard, and brainstorm the value principles that matter most to your team. These are guiding principles that describe your product goals, development philosophy and work ethic. These are the factors that your team members hold close to their hearts. They are moral and intellectual forces that help your organization make decisions and choose direction.

As startup leaders, we can’t assume that all of our personal values will become a part of the entire organization. You need to listen more than talk to understand the values that your entire organization embraces most. One of your chief roles as a founder or CEO is to prioritize and communicate what matters most to your group.

As startup coach Dave Kashen puts it, “Select startup values that enable team members to flourish and the company to win in the marketplace.” The clearer you can communicate your vision, the more your team will understand it, work into it, live and breathe it for the organization.

The first place where you should start looking for organizational values is with yourself. On both personal and professional levels, what do you care about most?