This Interactive “Mood Map” Reveals Where You’re Supposed to Live, By Temperament

Plenty of maps look, at first glance, like this from Time. The sight of politics dividing the country into red states and blue states is nothing new, but why on Earth, you might wonder, is the West Coast is green?

Take the test here

This isn’t a political map, it turns out; rather, it’s a personal one. Specifically, it’s a personality map, and it comes with a 10-question test to help users determine which state, by their emotions and character traits, is the best fit for them. Midwesterners are friendly and conventional, which color-codes as the bright red of Iowa and Nebraska. East Coast types are temperamental and uninhibited, something they share with their Texan brethren, while folks out West–and in North Carolina and Virginia–are relaxed and creative.





The familiar stereotypes of each state are accounted for, though Texans probably think of themselves as redder than they are blue. Still, a map that indicates Californians are laid-back, New Yorkers are temperamental, and Nebraskans are conventional isn’t exactly full of surprises. The map is fun in its interactive element, though. By asking 10 questions about how you see yourself, and giving you the chance to rank those attributes on a scale of 1 to 7, it’ll determine exactly where you should move to fit in best with your neighbors. Open-minded, agreeable, and introverted? Head out to Oregon. Open-minded, neurotic, and disagreeable? Make the move to the Big Apple. Close-minded and extroverted? Pack the U-Haul for Wisconsin and find your people.

The results of the survey are drawn from a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, which took 12 years to complete. The study featured responses from almost 1.6 million people from the 48 contiguous United States. (Sorry, Alaska and Hawaii, nobody knows how agreeable you are.) While it’s a fun diversion, the map is also rooted in science, which means you should definitely move to the state you get in the survey because science is never wrong.